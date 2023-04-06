LaSalle To Host Spring Fling At The Event Centre

LaSalle celebrates spring with busker-style entertainment at the Event Centre on Saturday, April 22nd.

Entertainment includes local performer Kobbler Jay and his juggling and captivating stunts. Other acts include Canadian beatbox champion Scott Jackson, professional circus-style street performer Rockabilly Joe, and many more. Kona Ice and Sweet Wheels will be on-site serving up delicious and refreshing treats.

“This event is an exciting way to kick off the spring season with lively entertainment,” said Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation. “It’s a great opportunity to bring your family and check out our new Event Centre.”

The fun runs from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Parking is available at the Event Centre by entering the parking lot from Bouffard Road. Additional parking is available along Laurier Drive. Guests can be dropped off at the Event Centre before parking.

In the event of inclement weather, any outdoor activities will be held indoors.

Admission is free, and all are welcome. Visit www.lasalle.ca/springfling for more information.