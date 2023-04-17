Jeff Dunham Returns To Caesars Windsor In July

Jeff Dunham will bring his Still Not Canceled tour to The Colosseum on Saturday, July 15 at 8:00pm.

From sold-out global tours and ratings-shattering broadcast specials to best best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a few Guinness Book of World Records, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is a comedy superstar and one of the world’s most inventive entertainers.

After graduating from Baylor University, Dunham moved to Los Angeles to base his global touring and never looked back. The man Slate called “America’s favorite comedian” has 11 record-breaking comedy specials to his credit including three of Comedy Central’s most viewed specials of their respective years with Me the People, (2022), Minding the Monsters, (2012), Controlled Chaos (2011), and his Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special (2008), remains the network’s highest-rated program of all time.

His NBC primetime special, Unhinged, ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4. When it was rebroadcast six weeks later on Comedy Central, it became the top-rated special of 2016. Dunham’s most recent special Me the People arrived as the highest-rated stand-up special since Jeff Dunham: The Unrehearsed Pandemic Special two years ago, and the most-watched comedy special of 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 on Friday, April 21st. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.