Incubus Heads To The Colosseum This August

Alternative rock band Incubus is heading to The Colosseum stage with special guest Badflower on Saturday, August 5th at 8:00pm.

Known for the hit songs “Drive,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “Pardon Me” the band’s sales have exceeded 23 million worldwide while landing multiple Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and one Number One album for 2006’s Light Grenades. They have graced the stages of festivals everywhere from Lollapalooza and Air + Style to Download Festival and Pinkpop in addition to touring alongside the likes of Linkin Park, OutKast, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Their latest and eighth full-length album, the aptly titled 8, was released in 2017 and was co-produced and mixed by the famed DJ and record producer Skrillex. Throughout the record, unease translates to unpredictable guitar riffs that blur the lines between time signatures as cosmic rhythmic transmissions orbit around an epicentre of combustible emotion. 8 released exactly 20 years after their major label debut S.C.I.E.N.C.E. A little older, a lot wiser, quite tighter, but equally ready to challenge themselves and rock music at large.

Tickets go on sale at 10am EST on Friday, April 7th.