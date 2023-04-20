Imagine Van Gogh Windsor’s Visit Cancelled

NEWS >
Thursday April 20th, 2023

The Imagine Van Gogh exhibition planned to visit Windsor later this summer has been cancelled.

Organizers say that “due to logistical issues and impossible time constraints, the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition will not be able to make it to Windsor this July as originally planned.”

No further expiation was given.

Anyone who has purchased tickets to the exhibition may be refunded at the point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. Refunds will be applied to the credit card used for purchase and may take up to 15 days.

