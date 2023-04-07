Hogs For Hospice Announces Concert Headliners

Hogs for Hospice has announced their lineup for this year’s festival, taking place in Leamington from August 4th to 6th.

On Friday, Grammy award-winning songwriter, solo artist, and lead vocalist of the rock band Creed Scott Stapp takes to the stage in Seacliff Park with special guest honeymoon suite.

On Saturday, multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen takes to the stage with special guest A Thousand Horses.

In addition to the entertainment, the three-day motorcycle rally will feature the ride on Saturday morning, a bike show, bike games, vendors, beer garden and much more.

For more information and tickets, visit their website here.

The Hogs for Hospice concerts only are 19+ events.