HMCS Hunter To Conduct Centennial Open House

HMCS Hunter will host an Open House and concert in collaboration with the Passing the Torch Committee on Saturday. These events are being held in part to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Naval Reserve, which was formed in 1923.

The public is invited to visit HMCS Hunter at 90 Mill Street from noon to 2:00pm. During this time, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with local Naval Reservists, participate in Naval-themed games and activities, and tour Windsor’s own Naval Reserve Division.

At 2:00pm, there will be live performances from Music Express, the Sun Parlour Pipes and Drums, the Silver Ambassadors Concert Band, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Agamemnon, and the Ardan School of Dance. The Master of Ceremonies throughout the concert will be Windsor radio personality, Wayne Stevens.