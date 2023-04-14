Gosfield Communications Expanding Fiber Internet Network

Gosfield North Communication will bring fiber internet service to all its members by 2025, officials announced Friday morning.

They announced the plans during an event hosted in Cottam, where construction on new fiber lines is already underway.

Gosfield North officials say construction has already started on County Road 34 W, and personal notifications have been sent out to members. In the coming months, construction will commence on County Rd 27 W, William/Clark/Lyle/Francis, and Road 11/North Talbot (west of Cameron), with completion expected by mid-summer of 2023. In Cottam, they say construction will also begin on Laird, Fox, Delmer, Hill, Klundert, Elwood, and Stockwell, with completion in the same year.

The construction plan for 2024 includes the remainder of County Rd 34 W (civic #100-242 & 290-394), County Rd 34 E. (civic #100-211 & 260-374), County Rd 27 E, and Cameron Sideroad E. Additionally, in Cottam, Greenwood, King, and Victoria streets will be completed in 2024.

The final construction plan will begin in the spring of 2025, with County Rd 14, Road 6/Road 7/Road 8 E, North Talbot, Road 6 W, South Talbot, Division Rd, and County Rd 8 set to undergo construction.

Once construction is completed, officials say 1,100 homes will be added to the existing fiber network, bringing 100% of Gosfield North’s customers onto fiber in the communities it serves. They say personalized plans for speeds ranging from 60MB to 1GB will be offered, “without any gimmicks of lower prices for extreme long-term contracts.”

Gosfield provides telecommunications services to Woodslee, Comber, and Belle River and offers telephone, television, and internet services to over 3,000 homes directly connected and an additional 2,000 homes indirectly connected, according to officials.