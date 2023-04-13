Funding Announced For Windsor Regional Hospital

The Ontario government has announced $222,588 for Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette and Metropolitan sites to support more on-call funding for doctors working after hours.

“When it comes to healthcare, our focus remains on ensuring patients receive the care they need, when they need it.” said MPP Andrew Dowie. “The status quo is no longer acceptable, and I’m proud to be part of a government that innovates with programs like the Windsor Essex Ontario Health Team’s (OHT) Mobile Clinic and Pharmacists being able to prescribe medications for common ailments.”

This funding will support after-hours care at both of Windsor Regional Hospital’s sites and allow for more stable after-hours coverage.

“We want to thank the Ford government for revisiting the HOCC process that was not refreshed for many years. We look forward to working with the Ministry of Health on continually updating the process moving forward,” said David Musyj, President and CEO, Windsor Regional Hospital.