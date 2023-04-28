Former Harrow Mayor And Town Of Essex Council Member Peter Timmins Passes Away

Former Mayor of Harrow and Deputy Mayor of the Town of Essex Peter Timmins has passed away.

Timmins was an active member of the Town of Essex and was the Grand Knight and former District Deputy of the Knights of Columbus Council #5350, and a member of the Fr. Louis Boué Assembly #2355. His passion, strength, and dedication will be remembered by many.

“On behalf of the Town of Essex, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to Peter’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “We appreciate Peter’s service as a devoted member of Town Council. His unwavering dedication to the residents of our community will never be forgotten.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a sign of mourning and remembrance, flags at all municipal facilities have been lowered to half-mast.

Funeral information can be found here.