Essex Has A New New Director Of Legal And Legislative Services/Clerk

Joseph Malandruccolo is the new Director, Legal & Legislative Services/Clerk for the Town of Essex.

Malandruccolo is a member of the Essex Law Association, Law Society of Ontario, and Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, and has over ten years of progressive experience, serving as an Accountant at Sterling Mutuals, Business Analyst and Team Lead for Green Shield Canada, Associate Lawyer with McTague Law Firm, Director at the Ciociaro Club of Windsor, sessional instructor at St. Clair College and most recently as Compliance and Privacy Officer for the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society.

“Joe is a highly motivated individual and I believe with his experience and skill set he will be a valuable asset to the Team.” said Doug Sweet, Chief Administrative Officer. “We are excited to welcome him to the Town of Essex and look forward to his contributions to the leadership team.”

The Director, Legal & Legislative Services/Clerk Responsible for the overall direction and administration of Legal and Legislative Services for the Town, as well as the for the statutory duties of a Municipal Clerk in accordance with provincial legislation and municipal bylaws, including elections, council agendas and minutes, and Freedom of Information requests.

His appointment took effect April 11th, 2023.