Essex Centre Streetscape Construction Begins On Monday

Construction on the Essex Centre Streetscape and Victoria Ave Project begins on Monday.

The streetscape project, which will take place on Talbot Street from Arthur Avenue to Cameron Avenue, includes various streetscape elements such as AODA-compliant sidewalks/crosswalks, curbing, bicycle racks, landscape treatments and plantings, and streetlight enhancements. In addition to the streets, urban design improvements will occur in special areas such as significant intersections, gateway entrances, and accessibility challenges.

Significant infrastructure improvements will also occur along the entirety of Victoria Avenue.

“In addition to the streetscape redesign, the project also includes significant renewal of storm sewer and water main infrastructure in the core of Essex,” said Kevin Girard, Director of Infrastructure Services. “By completing the water main improvements alongside the streetscaping, we are able to save money and ensure the long-term sustainability of this area’s infrastructure.”

In March 2023, Council awarded the construction tender to J&J Lepera Infrastructure Inc. for $9.0 million.

The project is also made possible with a nearly $250,000 contribution from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs’ Rural Economic Development (RED) grant program. Funds from the grant support the cost of landscaping and street furniture such as benches, bike racks, and planters in both the Harrow and Essex Streetscape projects. In addition, $750,000 in federal funding was received by the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

The construction of the project is estimated to be completed in December 2023.