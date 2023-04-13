Detroit River Boblo Dock Building Being Demolished
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday April 13th, 2023, 2:33pm
A landmark for decades on the other side of the Detroit River is coming down.
According to HistoricDetroit.org the Detroit Harbor Terminal, also known as a former Boblo Island dock, is being town down by its owners.
They say it was designed by Albert Kahn and was the largest warehouse on the Great Lakes when it opened March 15th, 1926. It closed around 2003.
