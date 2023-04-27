County Road 42 At Pike Creek Temporarily Closing In Early May

County Road 42 from County Road 19 (Manning Road) to Pike Creek will be temporarily closed to traffic due to construction May 2nd to May 11th.

The closure is for the placement of a new storm sewer outlet into Pike Creek. The storm sewer installation is part of a multi-year plan to improve the County Road 42 corridor in the Town of Tecumseh and Municipality of Lakeshore.

Access to residences and businesses will remain open, but no vehicles travelling through the area will be able to cross Pike Creek on County Road 42.