SunnyNow
14 °C
58 °F
RainFri
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
16 °C
61 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
13 °C
55 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

County Road 42 At Pike Creek Temporarily Closing In Early May

Thursday April 27th, 2023, 5:24pm

Construction
0
0
0

County of Essex Photo

County Road 42 from County Road 19 (Manning Road) to Pike Creek will be temporarily closed to traffic due to construction May 2nd to May 11th.

The closure is for the placement of a new storm sewer outlet into Pike Creek. The storm sewer installation is part of a multi-year plan to improve the County Road 42 corridor in the Town of Tecumseh and Municipality of Lakeshore.

Access to residences and businesses will remain open, but no vehicles travelling through the area will be able to cross Pike Creek on County Road 42.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message