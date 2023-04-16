NEWS >
CloudyNow
22 °C
71 °F
ShowersSun
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or Wet FlurriesMon
7 °C
45 °F		CloudyTue
9 °C
48 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

City Sport Fields Opening In May

Sunday April 16th, 2023, 9:23am

City News
0
0
0

City of Windsor sports fields will open for play in a few weeks.

City staff are targeting Saturday, May 6th, 2023, for baseball diamonds and Saturday, May 13th, 2023, for all other activities. Both dates are weather permitting.

The city asks that users refrain from using the fields and diamonds, as the turf needs time to mature and to allow pre-season maintenance to occur; using the fields when they are closed or without a permit may be subject to a fine for unauthorized use.

For questions about specific sport fields, permits and permissions to use, you can call the seasonal and sports facilitator at 519-253-2300 ext. 2714.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message