City Sport Fields Opening In May

City of Windsor sports fields will open for play in a few weeks.

City staff are targeting Saturday, May 6th, 2023, for baseball diamonds and Saturday, May 13th, 2023, for all other activities. Both dates are weather permitting.

The city asks that users refrain from using the fields and diamonds, as the turf needs time to mature and to allow pre-season maintenance to occur; using the fields when they are closed or without a permit may be subject to a fine for unauthorized use.

For questions about specific sport fields, permits and permissions to use, you can call the seasonal and sports facilitator at 519-253-2300 ext. 2714.