Cirque du Soleil Crystal Returns To Windsor

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time, returns the WFCU Centre from November 30th to December 3rd.

In addition to seven raditional circus acts, Crystal also features figure skating and extreme skating – two disciplines that have never been seen before in a Cirque du Soleil show.

“Crystal pushes the boundaries of possibility of the circus arts and encourages audiences to find the magic in the everyday,” says Robert Tannion, CRYSTAL’s Artistic Director. “The show is all about shifting your perspective and looking at things from fresh angles – sometimes the best way to appreciate things is to look at it sideways or in Crystal’s case, upside down! It’s a magical story that really springs to life on the ice and we can’t wait to bring it to Windsor again.”

Tickets are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale on May 2nd. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal .