Celebrate Earth Day In Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh is hosting an Earth Day Celebration on April 22nd from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Lakewood Park South.

The day will feature free eco-friendly activities and a special presentation from keynote speaker and bird of prey expert, Phil Roberts, as well as a drum performance from our friends at Caldwell First Nation.

“I invite all Tecumseh residents to come together to take steps towards a cleaner, greener future for ourselves and future generations,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “Participating in Earth Day events can make a meaningful difference in our environment and community.”

The L’Essor’s STEAM (Entrepreneurship in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts) Program will be unveiling bat boxes, that will be installed in our Tecumseh Parks. All events and activities are free, and no registration is necessary.