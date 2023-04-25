Caesars Windsor Is Hiring Table Games Dealers

Caesars Windsor is looking for energetic and friendly individuals who are interested in joining their team as Table Games Dealers.

No experience is necessary, and training will be provided, at no cost, for candidates who are successful through the screening and assessment phase.

The job requirements are; basic mathematical aptitude, good manual dexterity, a passion for delivering great customer service, availability to work all shifts, 19 years of age or older, and a grade 12 diploma or equivalent.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

They are holding an open house on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at the Caesars Windsor TEAM Centre at 250 Windsor Avenue. Parking is available through the Glengarry Avenue entrance in the Caesars Windsor parking garage. Be sure to bring your resume.

Successful candidates must be available to attend the seven-week Dealer Training Program starting Monday, May 8th, 2023, for four hours per day on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Successful participants will receive certificates, recognized globally by the casino industry, for three games, including Blackjack, Baccarat, and Poker.