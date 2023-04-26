Burn Permits Required For All Open-Air Burning In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday April 26th, 2023, 5:37pm
Leamington is sending out a reminder that a burn permit is required for all open-air burning within the Municipality.
Whether you are having a small backyard campfire or clearing your property of brush, a permit is required before burning.
Leamington residents who require outdoor burning privileges can purchase permits online through the Municipality’s website at leamington.ca/burning.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Burn permits will require 2- to 3 business days for processing, and first-time applicants will require an inspection before approval.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook