Burn Permits Required For All Open-Air Burning In Leamington

Leamington is sending out a reminder that a burn permit is required for all open-air burning within the Municipality.

Whether you are having a small backyard campfire or clearing your property of brush, a permit is required before burning.

Leamington residents who require outdoor burning privileges can purchase permits online through the Municipality’s website at leamington.ca/burning.

Burn permits will require 2- to 3 business days for processing, and first-time applicants will require an inspection before approval.