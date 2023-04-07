Burger Battle Winner Announced

The Rotary Club of Windsor has announced the winner of the 1st Annual Burger Battle. Walkerville Eatery in olde Walkerville took top marks in all five categories of the competition.

“We are extremely grateful and pleased that our customers voted us top burger restaurant”, said Hawken. “Our team works incredibly hard day in and day out and this a testament to their attention to the quality of our food and high level of customer service they provide. This is a recognition they so genuinely deserve”.

The contest was developed by the Windsor-Roseland Rotary Club to raise funds for the club and for two charities in the community, The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families and The Residence for Young Men.

The first-of-its-kind event in the community saw close to 400 passports sold and customers were treated to a “buy one get one free” burger meal.

The feedback we have received from participating restaurants and the community exceeded our expectations,” says Paula Talbot, President of Windsor-Roseland Rotary. Talbot came up with the idea for the fundraiser in 2021, but covid restrictions postponed the launch. “We have heard that restaurants saw a spike in diners which is great for our local restaurants,” says Talbot. “The community also embraced this event and because they so generously purchased passports, two local charities will receive the proceeds from the event”