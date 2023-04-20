Partly CloudyNow
Bell Expands Pure Fibre Internet Access To Leamington

Thursday April 20th, 2023, 11:42am

High-speed Internet services will reach over 7,000 additional homes and businesses in Leamington Bell announced Thursday morning.

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download and upload speeds of up to 3 Gbps and access to leading Bell services such as Fibre TV.

“We are pleased that Bell is investing in Leamington by expanding pure fibre Internet service to thousands of our residents and businesses. Fast, reliable Internet is essential for our community members to operate a business, connect online to work, and access vital services like health care and education,” said Hilda MacDonald, Mayor, Municipality of Leamington and Warden, Essex County.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2024.

