AutoCanada Acquires Premier Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC Dealership

AutoCanada Inc. has acquired Premier Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

AutoCanada is a multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 83 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this exceptional dealership and collision centre, which further bolsters our physical footprint in Windsor– an attractive market in Southwestern Ontario. This acquisition not only adds a dealership with significant growth potential to our portfolio but also brings a certified collision centre into the AutoCanada Collision platform,” said Executive Chairman Paul Antony.

“Notably, the acquisition expands our relationship with Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick, adds another Cadillac store into our dealership portfolio, and represents our third dealership in Windsor. We look forward to building upon the strong foundation established by the previous owners and working with the talented team at Premier to further grow the business and serve customers throughout the Windsor market.”

Premier has served the local community for over 46 years from its location by Devonshire Mall. The dealership features more than 42,000 square feet on five acres, including a collision centre that operates out of a 12,000-square-foot facility with 14 service bays.

The current management team will continue to operate the business going forward.