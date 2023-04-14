Arson Unit Investigating Suspicious Fire​ On Drouillard

Windsor Police have launched an arson investigation after a fire at a commercial building was deemed suspicious.

The fire broke out around 2:00am at a building in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

Damage to the building is estimated to be over $250,000. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Anyone in the area is asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence around the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.