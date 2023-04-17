Arson In Leamington

Essex County OPP is investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, April 16th, 2023, at approximately 6:15am at 19 Oak Street West in the Municipality of Leamington.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found two vehicles were completely engulfed in flames.

If you have information on this investigation, call Leamington OPP at 1-888-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers.