Winter Weather Advisory Issued

More snow is on the way for Friday.

Environment Canada says widespread snow will push across southwestern Ontario beginning early Friday morning and tapering off Friday evening.

Visibility may be reduced at times in snow and local blowing snow. The morning and evening commutes will be affected by this snowfall.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.