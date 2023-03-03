Winter Storm Warning Issued

This winter storm warning has been upgraded from a winter weather travel advisory that was previously in effect.

The latest analysis suggests more snow than rainfall for portions of southwestern Ontario inland from Lake Erie. As a result, the winter weather travel advisory has been upgraded to a snowfall warning.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Heavy snow, in combination with strong easterly winds gusting up to 90 km/h, will create reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions. Snow may mix with ice pellets at times or even transition over to rain, particularly for areas closer to Lake Erie.

Areas that change over to rain may see significant rainfall accumulations, but any rain should change back to snow later this evening.

Total snowfall accumulations near 15cm or 6 inches. Snowfall rates up to 4 cm/h, or close to 2 inches, are possible this evening.