Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s ‘Sunshine List’ For 2022 Released

The Ontario Government has released its annual ‘Sunshine List’, officially known as the Public Sector Salary Disclosure, listing Ontario public service and broader public sector employees who were paid $100,000 or more in 2022.

The list, published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act from 1996, is broken down by employer.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires organizations that receive public funding from the Province of Ontario to make public, by March 31 each year, the names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees paid $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s section of the list for the 2022 tax year was released this afternoon along with data from across the province.

Here’s the list:

WECHU

