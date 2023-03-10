Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority Holding Public Information Meeting

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Bridging North America are holding a Public Information Meeting on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023.

The meetings will provide an opportunity to meet project representatives and hear the latest design and construction updates, along with highlights from the project’s Community Benefits Plan. Public input will be collected on art and cultural topic recognition that will be installed as part of the project.

It occurs at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre from 3:00 to 7:00pm. Meetings are in an open-house format, with presentations scheduled at 3:30pm and 5:15pm. The presentations will be approximately 25 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Questions can be asked at the meetings or submitted by emailing [email protected] or calling the inquiry line at 1-844-322-1773 by 4:00pm on March 21st, 2023.