Weather Advisory Issued

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for this afternoon into tonight.

A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario. Snow will begin this afternoon and quickly become heavy at times, likely impacting the afternoon commute.

Heavy snow, in combination with strong easterly winds, may create reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions. Snow may mix with ice pellets at times or even transition over to rain, particularly for areas closer to Lake Erie.

Areas that change over to rain may see significant rainfall accumulations, but any rain should change back to snow later this evening. Temperatures in some areas across the region, especially near Lake Erie, may remain above zero during the snowfall, which will limit snowfall accumulations.

Officials say there remains some uncertainty regarding the placement of the heaviest snow.

What Could We get?