Watch For E.C. Row Expressway Lane Reductions Monday

Sunday March 5th, 2023, 11:18am

E.C. Row Expressway will have lane restrictions in both directions on Monday between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard for road repairs.

Work still start at 9:00am to 5:00pm.

