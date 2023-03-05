Watch For E.C. Row Expressway Lane Reductions Monday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 5th, 2023, 11:18am
E.C. Row Expressway will have lane restrictions in both directions on Monday between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard for road repairs.
Work still start at 9:00am to 5:00pm.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook