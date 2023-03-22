Walkerville Distillery District Night Market Returns This Summer

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market is returning this summer.

Taking place in the evenings of the last Friday of the summer months the outdoor community event brings people together to celebrate art, entertainment, food, drink, and all things local.

It happens at 525 Argyle Road from 5:00pm to 11:00pm.

For more information, check out their website here.