Vote Now For Windsor’s Worst Roads

Voting is now open for the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign.

The annual campaign is marking its 20th year and has given decision-makers a snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as not meeting their expectations.

“Our research tells us that 85% of Ontarians are concerned about the state of our roads,” says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations, CAA SCO. “Due to inflation, consumers are being more mindful of their purchases, and people are opting to hold on to their cars for longer instead of buying a new one. Funding for roadway improvements and proper infrastructure needs to be consistent to ensure that quality and safety are maintained.”

CAA’s research also indicates that over half of CAA members (59%) say Ontario’s roads have worsened. Drivers often alter their driving behaviour to accommodate road issues. Many of them – two-thirds (66%) of Ontarians – are slowing down for bad spots on the road or swerving to avoid potholes.

You can vote for their worst road at caaworstroads.com.