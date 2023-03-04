VON Windsor-Essex Commits $10,000 To Meet The Urgent Needs Of Asylum Seekers

VON Windsor-Essex has committed $10,000 to meet the urgent needs of asylum seekers in Windsor-Essex for hygiene products and medical treatment.

Through its Immigrant Health Clinic (IHC), VON has been providing care to asylum seekers not covered by OHIP or any federal medical allowance and starting this week VON will be providing asylum seekers with gift cards for the purchase of basic hygiene supplies.

“We are able to commit these funds thanks to the support of generous local donors however this urgent need was unforeseen and the commitment of $10,000 is a stretch for us given our ongoing financial support of vital VON programs such as Meals on Wheels. More donors are needed to fund this response, we’re asking our community to visit von.ca and make an online donation designated to VON Windsor-Essex to support this urgent humanitarian response” says VON Windsor-Essex Board Chair, Marusia Preece.

Asylum seekers, unlike refugees, do not have access to health supports including primary care or counseling. Many have experienced significant trauma. Many are from a victimized population and are escaping dangers. They have traveled by foot and bus and as a result have split heels and frost-bitten toes. The VON IHC/Francophone clinic is

providing primary care to them.