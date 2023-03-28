VON Looking For Volunteers During March For Meals Campaign

VON Windsor-Essex Meals on Wheels (MOW) program is in urgent need of 75 new volunteers to support meal delivery in Windsor.

“At the height of the pandemic, we delivered frozen meals only with limited routes and limited volunteers. We are now back to delivering hot meals, Monday to Friday, year-round, across the city of Windsor. The volume of meal delivery is back to pre-Covid numbers, but our volunteer numbers haven’t returned,” says Christine Brush, MOW Coordinator.

Volunteers must commit to a minimum of two hours per month, but ideally two hours per week is the most helpful for the program to operate. Volunteers deliver more than 4,000 meals each month, totaling more than 300 hours of volunteer service.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Anyone who has delivered meals or received meals knows that our delivery is about more than the meal,” Brush said. “Meals on Wheels also provides a safety check and a friendly smile that may serve as a lifeline to isolated seniors. Our program allows seniors to remain safe and well in their home while still feeling a part of our community. VON volunteers are often the only person our client sees all day.”

If you would like to give back to your community by sharing your time and caring for others, we have a role for you! Become a VON volunteer today by visiting www.von.ca/volunteer.