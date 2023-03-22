University Players Presents Twelfth Night

University Players closes the 2022-2023 season with a performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, the story of twins Viola and Sebastian, who are shipwrecked on the shores of Illyria, and separated in the storm.

Viola soon falls in love with Duke Orsino, who is in love with the Countess, Olivia. When Orsino sends a love letter to Olivia via Viola (disguised as Cesario), Olivia falls in love with Cesario. Sebastian, believing his sister to be dead, arrives and falls for Olivia himself! Amidst all the confusion, true love emerges, all is revealed, and the love triangles are resolved. UP’s production takes place on Brighton Beach in the Victorian era, and the set is inspired by the iconic Brighton Beach bandstand, that still stands today.

Twelfth Night opens March 24th with a 7:30pm performance at Essex Hall Theatre. The show runs approximately 3 hours. Recommended for ages 12+. Tickets are on sale now and can be bought at www.universityplayers.com. UWindsor student tickets are just $10, and regular price tickets start at $20.