Town Hall Held For New Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital officials gave an update Tuesday evening at a Town Hall on the design of the region’s new hospital.

As part of the design, officials said that getting as much natural light as possible into the building will be a focus, with many windows, skylights and internal courtyards.

A change from the current two hospital sites will see most acute care beds in private rooms. Other features include a two-floor cancer centre with its own entrance, a large Emergency Department, a helicopter pad, Indigenous services areas, a new Ronald McDonald House, plenty of onsite parking for staff and visitors and outdoor courtyards and green space.

The design phase is expected to last until 2026, with construction starting in 2027. Once a contract is awarded, construction is expected to last from 48 to 52 months.