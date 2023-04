There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: March 31st To April 2nd

Friday March 31st, 2023, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0 0

Friday March Home Show Central Park Athletics

Friday March Fish and Chicken Fridays Craig's Kitchen at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261

Friday March An Evening with Third Eye Blind The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Saturday April Beatles in Blue Olde Walkerville Theatre

Saturday April Home Show Central Park Athletics

Saturday April UWindsor’s Spring Open House 2023 University of Windsor - Toldo Lancer Centre

Sunday April FREE Easter Event Average Joe's Sports Bar Windsor

Sunday April Pirates and Mermaids RockStar Music Hall

Sunday April Home Show Central Park Athletics