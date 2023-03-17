There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: March 17th to 19th

Friday March 17th, 2023, 12:00pm There's So Much To Do In Windsor 0 0 0

Friday March Clothing Giveaway Trinity Lutheran Church

Friday March Fish and Chicken Fridays Craig's Kitchen at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261

Friday March CTMHV March Break Activities Canadian Transportation Museum Heritage Village

Friday March Shamrock Stumble The Bull & Barrel

Friday March The Price is Right Live! The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Saturday March The Price is Right Live! The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Saturday March CTMHV March Break Activities Canadian Transportation Museum Heritage Village

Sunday March CTMHV March Break Activities Canadian Transportation Museum Heritage Village