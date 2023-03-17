There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: March 17th to 19th
Friday March 17th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
17
March
Craig’s Kitchen @ Royal Canadian Legion 261 Presents St. Patrick’s Day 2023
Craig's Kitchen at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261
Friday
17
March
Clothing Giveaway
Trinity Lutheran Church
Friday
17
March
March into March Break at Fort Malden
Fort Malden National Historic Site
Friday
17
March
Fish and Chicken Fridays
Craig's Kitchen at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 261
Friday
17
March
Friday
17
March
LAF St. Patty’s Day Party!
Life After Fifty
Friday
17
March
Walkerville Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash
Walkerville Brewery
Friday
17
March
Shamrock Stumble
The Bull & Barrel
Friday
17
March
Strike Tyson’s A Warped St. Patty’s Day
The Chelsea
Friday
17
March
St. Patrick Swayze Day
VillainsBeastro Windsor
Friday
17
March
Windsor Express vs. Sudbury Five
WFCU Centre
Friday
17
March
St. Patrick’s Day party at The Manchester Pub
The Manchester Pub
Friday
17
March
The Price is Right Live!
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Friday
17
March
Walkerville Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash!
Walkerville Brewery
Friday
17
March
March Break Planting Activity
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Friday
17
March
St. Patrick’s Day Edition: Bootlegger Tales and Tastings
Water's Edge Event Centre
Friday
17
March
Windsor Express x Alzheimer’s Society Game
WFCU Centre
Saturday
18
March
The Price is Right Live!
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Saturday
18
March
Tour the Duff-Baby Mansion
Duff-Baby Mansion
Saturday
18
March
Saturday
18
March
Charity darts tournament in aid of street angels
Windsor sportsmen's club
Sunday
19
March
Magical Workshop with Bill Nuvo
Shadowbox Theatre
Sunday
19
March
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook