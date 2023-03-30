The Home Show Is This Weekend
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday March 30th, 2023, 6:45pm
The 39th annual Windsor Home & Garden Show takes place this weekend at Central Park Athletics.
The show features 200 of the regions premier suppliers all under one roof.
Show hours are Friday from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Sunday from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Admission is $10 per person, cash only. Under 16 is free.
More information can be found on their website.
