Tecumseh Launches Dog Licensing Partnership

The Town of Tecumseh has partnered with DocuPet to launch a new licensing system that will provide pet owners with a more convenient and accessible way to register their dogs.

“We are thrilled to partner with DocuPet as their online dog licensing solution will be extremely valuable to pet owners and a necessity for animal safety within the community itself,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “We are excited for residents to utilize this program to help protect their dog and all pets in the community.”

DocuPet’s innovative platform will supply significant resources to the Town of Tecumseh, allowing it to efficiently deliver critical animal services including the 24/7 HomeSafe™ program and automatic alerts if your dog goes missing.

“We are very excited to kick off this effective program with the Town of Tecumseh to increase pet identification and reunification services for all residents,” said Grant Goodwin, DocuPet’s CEO. “Pets wearing DocuPet tags spend little to no time in the shelter versus unlicensed pets. We thank the Town of Tecumseh for coming on board to be an impactful part of the solution.”

All dogs in the Town of Tecumseh must be licensed yearly. Previously, all licences expired annually on December 31st, but through the new licensing program with DocuPet, all licences will be valid for a full 365 days after purchase. Current dog licenses are valid until April 30th, 2023.

Pet owners can learn more about the program and fees and register dog licences online at tecumsehdogtags.ca. Licensing by mail, phone, or in person is also available.