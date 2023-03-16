Talks To Resume At Windsor Salt

Talks are set to resume to end the stroke at Windsor Salt.

Workers with Unifor Locals 1959 and 240 walked off the job four weeks ago to back contract demands. At the time, the union said the negotiations stalled as the company’s representatives refuse to discuss any monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.

The Union and Company issued a joint statement on Thursday saying they plan to return to bargaining starting Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023.

“Over the course of the last twenty-four hours, the Company and Union have been engaged in informal discussions about a pathway back to the bargaining table. As a result of those discussions, they believe a return to the bargaining table is in the best interests of both parties. The Union and Company are optimistic that they will be able to work together constructively to reach a collective agreement that is fair and equitable to all involved,” the joint statement said.