Strawberry Festival To Continue At The Vollmer Complex For Two Years



The annual LaSalle Strawberry Festival will continue at the Vollmer Complex for the next two years.

High water levels of the Detroit River caused the festival to first move to Vollmer Complex in 2019.

Town administration says the ongoing development and construction activities at the LaSalle Waterfront property make the site unsuitable for hosting large-scale events.

The administration says the long-term plan is to move the festival back to its original waterfront home when the construction and redevelopment are completed.