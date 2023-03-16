Sisters From Windsor & Tecumseh Win $1 Million On Lotto 6/49

Sisters from Windsor and Tecumseh are one million dollars richer after playing Lotto 6/49.

Kerry Howling of Tecumseh and Jacqueline Walsh of Windsor won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on February 8th, 2023.

Howling and Walsh say they have been playing the lottery together for two and a half years.

“I was checking our tickets one morning while have a coffee, comparing the winning numbers to ours and it looked like we won something big,” says Howling. “I took my glasses off to clean them because I didn’t believe my eyes.”

The sisters plan to share with their sons, and go on a trip and plan a party to celebrate.

Lotto 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The OLG says Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Manning Road in Tecumseh.