RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 Coming To The Colosseum

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 is coming to The Colosseum stage on Sunday, August 6th at 8:00pm.

Perception is not reality… Asia O’Hara, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Kandy Muse, Naomi Smalls, Plastique and select finalists from Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq. Free your mind this summer at the world’s largest drag production, uploaded by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV.

In RuPaul’s hit reality TV series, drag queens battle it out in feats of fashion, acting, and comedy to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” To date, the show, bursting with charisma, has spawned 15 seasons in the U.S. alone, with a number of spin-offs around the globe. RuPaul’s Drag Race has been nominated for 56 Emmy Awards, taking home 26 of them.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, March 17th. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. ed companies.