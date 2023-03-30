Property Acquired For New Lakeshore School

The Greater Essex County District School Board has purchased 5.7 acres of land in Lakeshore for a new elementary school.

The property is located just east of Rourke Line Road and north of Girard Drive.

The new school will have 582 pupil places to accommodate recent residential growth in the area and relieve some of the enrolment pressure being experienced at Belle River Public School and Lakeshore Discovery School.

Funding of $13.02 million for the school was granted by the Government of Ontario and the Ministry of Education in February 2022.

A public meeting is being planned for area residents to receive more information about the project.