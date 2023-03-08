Prescribed Burns Planned For West Windsor Parks

Residents and drivers on Windsor’s west side could encounter periods of smoke this month from prescribed burns in the Ojibway Prairie Complex.

Burns are planned in areas around Ojibway Park, Black Oak Heritage Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Chappus Street and Howard Avenue South near Highway 3.

Parks could be temporarily closed during the burns, and staff, as well as temporary signage, along with smoke, will help park users know the burn areas being worked on. It is also recommended that nearby neighbours keep windows closed when smoke is in the air.

Prescribed burns have been safely used as an effective management tool for Windsor’s tallgrass prairie and oak savannah ecosystems for 40 years. Continued burning is necessary to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie still remaining in Ontario.