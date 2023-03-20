SunnyNow
Police Need Help To Identify Lost Man

Monday March 20th, 2023, 5:56pm

OPP is looking for help to identify a lost man.

Police say that on Monday, they encountered the male who was lost and was looking for assistance. The individual had no identification with them when they spoke to officers.

Police are looking for assistance to identify him and hope to reunite him with his family. He is not wanted on any criminal matters.

The male is described as 5’8” in height, 160 lbs. He was wearing blue jeans, a light grey t-shirt and a dark grey hooded sweatshirt and a crab tattoo. He also speaks both French and English.

If you know who this person is, you are asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

