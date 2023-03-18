PHOTOS: Windsor Is Full Of St. Patrick’s Day Cheer

Windsor is a bit greener today – literally – with establishments across the area filled with festive patrons enjoying St. Patrick’s Day.

Tents, live music, special events and of course green beer is coursing through the city with St. Patrick’s Day being in full swing Friday. Featured is a selection of photos from a few establishments including Dominion House, Walkerville Brewery, Kildare House, and Thompson House.

