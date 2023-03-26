PHOTOS: The Hospice Windsor Hosts 36th Annual Savour The Sea Gala

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County hosted their 36th annual Savour the Sea Gala which was “In Central Park” themed this year.

The annual event brings more than 1,000 ticket-holders, attendees and volunteers a wide variety of food that is prepared professionally and meticulously, bringing a unique experience for all to enjoy while supporting The Hospice.

As noted on the Hospice’s website: The first Savour the Sea seafood dinner party took place over 30 years ago. Longtime friend of Hospice, Cosimo Delmedico, hosted the event, serving distinctive seafood recipes inspired by his native region of Italy, Puglia. Now in its 36th year, this “dinner party” has since evolved into an annual event featuring fine food, spectacular entertainment, and dancing for all!

Learn more about the gala on their website here.