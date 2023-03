PHOTOS: The Ester Bunny Returns To Devonshire Mall

The Easter Bunny has returned to Devonshire Mall.

You can visit the Easter Bunny in Centre Court in front of Hudson’s Bay Monday to Friday from 11:00am to 7:00pm, Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Sunday from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.

Reservations are required for Bunny photos. Walk-ups will be accommodated but reservations will take precedence.

