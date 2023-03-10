PHOTOS: St. Clair College Graphic Design Grad Show Returns

St. Clair College Graphic Design students in their final year of their educational journey hosted their annual grad show Thursday night at St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, with the theme being “Technicolour.”

Soon-to-be grads were able to set up a booth to encompass their personality and talent with various members of the community and prospective employers attending the show to check out what they had to offer. Many booths were set up throughout the floor with students showing off their traditional and digital media, while attendees were able to enjoy some light snacks and take a look around the free event.

Take a look at their virtual galleries available on their website here.

